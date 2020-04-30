Chuni Goswami Dies at 82, Twitterati Pay Their Tributes to Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer

Chuni Goswami (Photo Credits: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Padma Shri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, a former captain of the Indian national football team and a first-class cricketer, passed away at the age of 82 in Kolkata after suffering a cardiac arrest. The legendary footballer was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems and breathed his last on Thursday. After the news broke, several heart-broken fans took to Twitter and paid tributes to the legend of Indian sports. Padma Shri Chuni Goswami, Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer Dies at 82.

Goswami was widely regarded as the original superstar of Indian football and played for India 50 times. He led them when they won gold in the 1962 Asian Games and a silver in the 1964 Asia Cup. Goswami played for just Mohun Bagan his entire career and he was with them since the age of eight.

Legend

Chuni Goswami's credentials: As cricketer, he led Bengal to the 71/72 Ranji final. In football, captained India to Asian Games gold in 1962. He was later sheriff of Calcutta. Rumour has it, Tottenham Hotspurs nearly signed him. A great Indian sportsman and pride of Bengal. #RIP pic.twitter.com/72EIqGaTpy — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 30, 2020

A True Great

One of the true greats of Indian sport, Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami passed away today. Brilliant footballer and a terrific cricketer as well, who captained Bengal in a Ranji trophy final. pic.twitter.com/FrU9fhB8JJ — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 30, 2020

Football Legend

Our posts seem have become obituaries only. Saddened by the news of our football legend #ChuniGoswami. Rest in Peace. A member of our @thebengalorg. We proudly will remember you for your feats and a wonderful gentleman that you have been. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) April 30, 2020

Rest in Peace

Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.#ChuniGoswami #RIPLegend #IndianFootball @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/UT70VJsfBj — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 30, 2020

Chuni Goswami also played for Bengal in Ranji Trophy and led them to the final. He represented them in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973. He took 8/97 when a combined team of East and Central Zone, then the weakest zonal side in India, beat Garry Sobers' West Indians in 1966-67. In his college days, he captained Calcutta University in both football and cricket in the same year.