Chuni Goswami Dies at 82, Twitterati Pay Their Tributes to Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer
Chuni Goswami (Photo Credits: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Padma Shri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, a former captain of the Indian national football team and a first-class cricketer, passed away at the age of 82 in Kolkata after suffering a cardiac arrest. The legendary footballer was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems and breathed his last on Thursday. After the news broke, several heart-broken fans took to Twitter and paid tributes to the legend of Indian sports. Padma Shri Chuni Goswami, Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer Dies at 82.

Goswami was widely regarded as the original superstar of Indian football and played for India 50 times. He led them when they won gold in the 1962 Asian Games and a silver in the 1964 Asia Cup. Goswami played for just Mohun Bagan his entire career and he was with them since the age of eight.

Chuni Goswami also played for Bengal in Ranji Trophy and led them to the final. He represented them in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973. He took 8/97 when a combined team of East and Central Zone, then the weakest zonal side in India, beat Garry Sobers' West Indians in 1966-67. In his college days, he captained Calcutta University in both football and cricket in the same year.