Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal will be facing Pakhtakor in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 tie. They finished top in the group phase ahead of the likes of Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli Saudi, which was a great positive. Their domestic form this term has not been to their high standards as they are six points below leaders Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, losing the grip in the title race. They will however be keen to do well on this continental showpiece. Uzbek side Pakhtakor were in the same group as Al-Hilal in the first round and finished eight. Esteghlal FC 0-0 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Knights of Najd Play Out Goalless Draw in Iran (Watch Video Highlights).

Pakhtakor have everyone fit and available for the game. Bryan Riascos will play the lone striker up top with Diyor Kholmatov slotting in behind as the playmaker. Umar Adkhamzoda and Abdurauf Buriev will try and utilize their pace on the wings to create openings. Vladimir Nazarov in goal needs to have a tidy game for his club to stay relevant in the tie.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Hassan Tambakti, and Renan Lodi are the players missing out for Al-Hilal due to injuries. Kalidou Koulibaly and Joao Cancelo at the back for the visitors have big game experience and they will be a key here. Malcom with his directness should keep the Pakhtakor backline on their toes. Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will keep things tidy in midfield.

Al-Hilal have qualified for the AFC Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 stage and they visit Pakhtakor on Tuesday, March 4. The Pakhtakor vs Al-Hilal match is set to be played at the Stadion Majmuasi (SOK Jar), Tashkent, Uzbekistan and it starts at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sports18 had the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, after the JioHotstar merger, the Pakhtakor vs Al-Hilal live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Star Sports Select channels For AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite online viewing options, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers For His Al-Nassr Teammates After Missing Out On Place in Travelling Squad For AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Round of 16 Clash Against Esteghlal Due to Injury (See Post).

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. Fans in India can watch the Pakhtakor vs Al-Hilal live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 69. Al-Hilal look the better of the two teams and should secure an easy win here.

