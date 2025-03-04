Al-Nassr played out a goalless draw against Esteghlal FC in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 round of 16 on Monday, March 3. Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from the Al-Nassr squad and head coach Stefano Pioli stated that the player had a minor injury and was rested for the game. And the Knights of Najd felt the absence of their talismanic striker big time with the first leg ending goalless. Both Al-Nassr and Esteghlal FC had their fair share of opportunities but were unable to put the ball into the back of the net. The second leg of the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25, which will be played on March 10, will determine the winner of this fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers For His Al-Nassr Teammates After Missing Out On Place in Travelling Squad For AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Round of 16 Clash Against Esteghlal Due to Injury (See Post).

