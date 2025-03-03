Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to miss the Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 round of 16 match due to injury. Al-Nassr's coach, Stefano Pioli, addressed Ronaldo's condition during a press conference. He mentioned that while the injury isn't severe, they decided it was best for Ronaldo to sit out this game. Although not part of the travelling squad, Ronaldo shared a post on social media cheering for his teammates. His post read 'Let's go, @AlNassrFC_EN'. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr Chase Glory As Saudi Clubs Dominate in Asian Champions League 2024–25 Elite.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers For His Al-Nassr Teammates

