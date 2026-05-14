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Lens, May 14: With one game of its 2025–2026 Ligue 1 campaign to spare, Paris Saint-Germain’s men’s team has been officially crowned as the champions of France after a 2-0 win over Racing Club de Lens. The win over Lens was also PSG's 11th away victory of 2025–2026, making for the highest number of wins earned on the road by any team in the division. PSG have now won their 14th top-flight title of all time and – for the first time in the club’s history – their fifth Ligue 1 trophy in a row, which takes their total number of honours up to 59. FC Barcelona Evaluating Legal Response Following Allegations from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

PSG Win Ligue 1

This is also the fourth honour of 2025–2026 for PSG – France’s most decorated football club of all time – following on from the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the Trophee des Champions, the latter of which came thanks to a 4-1 penalty-shootout win over Olympique de Marseille after a 2-2 draw in Kuwait City on 8th January

. "We showed the level and the ambition required to finish on top this season. We are very happy because this is the most difficult of the three trophies to win. Lens have had a great championship. Today, playing in this stadium was a big game, because next season, both of us will be in the Champions League. We need to enjoy the moment," PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

Now, having reached their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final, Luis Enrique’s men will look to create yet more history against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30. Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait for First SPL Trophy Continues After Al-Nassr Goalkeeper's Own Goal Heartbreak (Watch Video).

"We’re very proud of this 14th French league title, which, for the first time in the club’s history, is our fifth in a row. Congratulations to the players, to Luis Enrique, to Luís Campos and to all of the backroom staff for the exceptional job that they have done. This success is the result both of a top-notch team effort from everyone at Paris Saint-Germain and of the strength of our academy, particularly with five young players making their professional debuts.

"Our focus is now fully on our upcoming assignment in Budapest, with even more work to be done as we continue to make history together, said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Paris Saint-Germain President.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PSG_English). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).