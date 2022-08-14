Chelsea, who have shown interest in signing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, are set to talk to Barcelona to discuss the conditions of the deal before launching an official bid for the player. The Blues have been hit hard by the lack of attacking options with both their main strikers--Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku securing comeback moves to RB Leipzig and Inter Milan respectively. Thomas Tuchel, who has earlier worked with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund, is said to be an admirer of the striker and is keen on bringing him to London. Manchester United vs Brentford Goal Video Highlights: Watch Bees Thrash Red Devils in One-Sided Premier League 2022-23 Clash

According to noted football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will decide on an official first bid after discussions with Barcelona about the terms and conditions of the deal. The fact that Barcelona are under financial problem and need to offload players is a huge positive for Chelsea, who need a striker badly if they aim to compete for major honours this season. Also with Aubameyang's position at Barcelona becoming that of more of a second-choice striker after Robert Lewandowski's arrival, the move might just come through.

Chelsea began the new Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Everton but their challenges are likely to get tougher as the season progresses. Their next opponents are Tottenham Hotspur. Signing Aubameyang might just be the thing for them, given the fact that the Gabonese has Premier League experience during his stint with Chelsea's rivals Arsenal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2022 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).