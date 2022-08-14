Manchester United's season kept getting from bad to worse as they were handed a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford in their second Premier League match, on Saturday, August 13. The Red Devils were left absolutely clueless as four first-half goals from Brentford were enough for them to seal a historic win against Erik ten Hag's men. With this result, Manchester United have crumbled to the bottom of the Premier League 2022-23 points table.

