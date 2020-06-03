Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Update: Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher Suggests Arsenal Should Keep Striker and Risk Selling Him for Free

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ‘too good’ for Arsenal claims former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. Aubameyang, who is entering his final year of contract with the Gunners, has been in a strange situation at the Emirates with Arsenal facing a tough decision on whether to sell him this summer or face the risk of losing him for free in 2021. The Gabon international, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, has been a subject of transfer interest from some of Europe’s top clubs with Real Madrid and Juventus included in the mix. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Update: PSG Interested in Signing Arsenal Striker.

Aubameyang has already scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for Arsenal while also assisting 13 times. But despite his popularity at the club – Aubameyang is the club’s captain – the 30-year-old has refused to sign an extension and with just a year remaining on his contract, Arsenal face the difficulty of making a decision by the end of this season.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher, however, believes the Gunners are in a similar situation as his old club Liverpool once were with Suarez. The Uruguayan joined Barcelona from Anfield in 2014. “Towards the end of my career [Liverpool] were in this situation quite a lot where you're just missing out on the top four,” Carragher told Sky Sports while speaking the situation Mikel Arteta and the Gunners board were facing.

“It's okay saying we have rules in place and saying we never let players go on a Bosman ruling, but if you're Arteta I would be looking at it and thinking: have we got more of a chance – even if he goes for nothing next year – of getting to the Champions League before next season if Aubameyang stays? That's the decision they've got to make.

“At this stage, there's no doubt about it: Aubameyang is too good for Arsenal,” the 43-year-old continued. “We had that at Liverpool at times with Luis Suarez and certain players you're desperate to keep hold of. You're thinking as a club that you want to build around this player and if that player goes, you almost feel like you're starting again. That's the problem you have when you're trying to get back into the top four and establish yourself as Arsenal are trying to do.

“That'll be a decision for them. It's okay saying, 'if he doesn't want to be there then let him go', but it's not easy when you're at a club and have a player with such star quality who is probably nailed on every season to be there or thereabouts for the Golden Boot. It's not easy to find goalscorers. I'd keep him – he gives Arsenal a greater chance of getting into the top four,” he added.

Arsenal were ranked ninth in the Premier League points table with 40 points from 28 games when the league came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Gunners are still eight points off the fourth-place, currently occupied by Chelsea.