Argentina gave themselves a new lease of life at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they defeated Mexico 2-0 on matchday 2. The win saw the South American team recover a bit from their shock loss at the hands of Saud Arabia in the opener. Next up for them is a crucial game against Poland at the Stadium 974 in Doha where a win will see them through to the next round. Lionel Messi has two goals so far in the campaign and is Argentina’s talisman. All eyes will be on him as he looks to bail his country once again. Poland are yet to concede at the World Cup and a draw will see them make it to the Round of 16. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Matty Cash and Bartosz Bereszynski have been brilliant in the fullback role for Poland and supported Jakub Kiwior and Kamal Glik ably in the backline. Robert Lewandowski runs the show going forward for the Poland team, but he will need the support of Arkadiusz Milik, his striker partner, to complement him well in the attacking third. Piotr Zielinski and Przemyslaw and Frankowski are tireless runners and Argentina will have to track them well on the wings.

There are talks of Lisandro Martinez being dropped from the backline for Argentina to accommodate Christian Romero. Enzo Fernandes was brilliant in his cameo against Mexico and he could be rewarded with a place in the starting eleven. Lionel Messi continues to be the playmaker for the side, and he will occupy several positions in the attacking third. Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria are yet to make a mark on the World Cup and the duo needs to be on top of the game against Argentina. FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C Points Table Updated Live: Argentina Jump to Second Place, Poland on Top After Win Over Saudi Arabia.

When is Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Stadium 974. The game will be held on December 01, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 00:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Poland vs Argentina (POL vs ARG), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Argentina (POL vs ARG), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. It will be a keenly contested match, but Argentina will find a way to claim all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2022 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).