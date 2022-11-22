In a shocking result, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina in Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in 10th minute but then after the after the half-time, Saudi Arabia turned things around with double strike. Thanks to goals by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia took the winning 2-1 lead. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar is underway and the championship will feature 32 countries competing for sole aim to clinch the glorious sporting trophy on 18 December. 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the 22nd edition of the show piece event which will run through 29 days. 64 matches will be played in two rounds; Group stage and Knockouts across eight venues in Qatar. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The group stage will commence from 20 November till 2 December. Eight groups consisting of four teams each based on FIFA rankings and their respective confederations, will play in the league phase in a round robin format. Lionel Messi led Argentina alongwith Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland are in group C of the first round. Top two teams from the group with maximum points will advance to play in the first phase of the knockouts, round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C Points Table

Position Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Fans fancy first world cup glory for the Argentina captain in Qatar as anticipated this might be Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup. Argentina had a woeful start in the last edition in 2018 before making it to the Knockout stage. Saudi Arabia and Poland were terminated from the previous edition of the world cup early in group stage whereas Mexico were eliminated from the competition after losing to Brazil in round of 16 by 2-0.

