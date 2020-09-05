Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will begin their 2020-21 UEFA Nations League campaign against Croatia on Saturday (September 5). Portugal are defending champions of the tournament. They beat Netherlands 1-0 in the final to win the inaugural edition of the tournament and will be defending their title this year. Portugal and Croatia are placed in Group C of League A alongside Euro runners-up France and Sweden making this virtually the group of death. Meanwhile, fans of Dream11 fantasy searching for all tips and suggestions to pick the best team for POR vs CRO UEFA Nations League clash, should scroll down for all information. Cristiano Ronaldo Doubtful for Portugal vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020 Match, Misses Out Training Due to Toe Infection.

Croatia have rested Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic for the matches against Portugal and France. But Champions League winner Ivan Perisic is in the squad and is expected to start. Chelsea’s Player of the Year Mateo Kovacic and Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic are also part of the team. For Portugal, captain and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is a major doubt due to an infection on his toe. The Juventus superstar needs one more goal to become the first European player to score 100 or more international goals.

Portugal vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio (POR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Portugal vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nelson Semedo (POR) Raphael Guerrero (POR) and Domagoj Vida (CRO) should be the three defenders for this team.

Portugal vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ruben Neves (POR), Bruno Fernandes (POR), Marcelo Brozovic (CRO), Mateo Kovacic (CRO) and Ivan Perisic (CRO) can be picked as the five midfielders.

Portugal vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) and Ante Rebic (CRO) will be the two men in front of this fantasy side.

Portugal vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rui Patricio (POR), Nelson Semedo (POR) Raphael Guerrero (POR), Domagoj Vida (CRO), Ruben Neves (POR), Bruno Fernandes (POR), Marcelo Brozovic (CRO), Mateo Kovacic (CRO), Ivan Perisic (CRO), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) and Ante Rebic (CRO).

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while Croatia’s Ivan Perisic (CRO) can be made the second-choice captain of this side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).