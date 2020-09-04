Cristiano Ronaldo would is likely to miss out the UEFA Nations League 2020, match against Croatia due to toe infection. The Juventus star also missed out his training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday because of the toe infection. It is very likely that he might miss out on the game against Sweden which will be held on Tuesday because of the same reason. The Portugal star on both the days opted to train in the gym instead. For a few days now, CR7 is seen posting few pictures with Bruno Fernandes and team Portugal as a part of the preparation for the UEFA Nations League 2020. Old Video of Cristiano Ronaldo Captaining Portugal 'From the Bench' vs France in Euro Cup 2016 Goes Viral.

But he had been absent from the practice session. Ronaldo had gone off for a break with his family after losing out to Lyon in the Champions League 2019-20. Ronaldo had scored a couple of goals in the second leg of the game, but Juventus lost on away goals. Post which it was said that he might switch over to another team and not stay with Juventus. But in a recent post, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said that he would stay with Juventus for the third year and the team is all set to conquer Italy and Europe. The Portugal star relived his stunning header against Sampdoria while putting up the post on social media.

From Croatia, Ivan Rakatic and Luka Modric have also been rested from the matches held in September. Talking about Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2020, the team is placed in Group C along with France, Sweden and Croatia.

