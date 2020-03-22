Premier League Plans to Resume Season on June 1 With Matches Taking Place Behind Closed Doors: Report

Premier League (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The entire footballing world is in a lockdown due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic as domestic and continental completions have been either cancelled or suspended. One of the tournaments postponed due to COVID-19 is England’s, Premier League. The FA initially announced that the league will be suspended until April 4 but the competition has now been pushed back until April 30, until further notice. However, according to recent reports, the league officials will hold a meeting next month and a new schedule will be discussed. Coronavirus: FA Extends Suspension of Premier League, English Football Season Until April 30.

As per a report from English news outlet Sky Sports, Premier League is scheduling a plan which involves games starting from June 1 and which would allow it to finish the season in time for the start of the new season on August 8. The final decision is expected to be taken when the league officials gather for a scheduled meet on April 3. Premier League Legend Alan Shearer Makes Huge Claim About Liverpool’s Title Chances if Season Is Declared Null & Void.

It is understood that June 1 is one of the several dates put forward during the leagues the last meet on March 19 but the new schedule is not yet confirmed. It was also reported that the clubs will not be asked to agree with the decision until more information about the epidemic is gathered. EPL 2019-20 Remaining Matches to be Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venue Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Many competitions around the world have been put on hold until further notice and the report also claims that FIFA and UEFA are set to hold further talks this week to discuss the long-term fixtures. The report also suggests that the fixtures will be played behind closed doors and the government would need to sanction the presence of emergency crews within stadiums.