Premier League Legend Alan Shearer Makes Huge Claim About Liverpool’s Title Chances if Season Is Declared Null & Void

Alan Shearer and Liverpool (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the cusp of creating history as two more wins from their remaining nine games in the competition could see them lift the Premier League title for the first time in around 30 years. The league is currently suspended until April 3, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the competition’s leading scorer, Alan Shearer believes that the Reds should not be crowned champions since the season is not yet completed. Liverpool currently are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Manchester United Legend Wayne Rooney Slams English Football Association, Says ‘We Were Treated As Guinea Pigs’.

‘If, and it is a huge if, the season cannot be completed then there is no way you can have a winner or loser,’ Alan Shearer wrote in The Sun. ‘As harsh and as horrible as that would be for some clubs, none more so than Liverpool, it is the only outcome.’ The former Blackburn and Newcastle striker admitted that the points accumulated by Jurgen Klopp’s men are not enough to hand them the title. Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Slams Premier League After Mikel Arteta’s Coronavirus Diagnosis.

'If you cannot complete the fixtures then you cannot go handing out titles or consider relegating anybody. For Liverpool, it would be incredibly harsh. But I cannot see how it would be fair to hand them the title - despite the fact it is obvious nobody is going to catch them.' Shearer wrote further in his column.

The league announced on Friday that the games will be suspended until April 3 and a decision after that will be taken considering the circumstances at that point. There are high chances of the season being declared as null & void if the pandemic is not controlled and this could mean that Liverpool may miss out on the PL title.