Coronavirus: FA Extends Suspension of Premier League, English Football Season Until April 30

The Football Association (FA) confirmed that the 2019-20 football season in England, including the Premier League, will be further extended until April 30 due to the rising effect of coronavirus outbreak while also extending the season until further notice. The English season, which also includes the EFL and Women’s Professional League, was initially postponed until April 03 but the date was further pushed back during Thursday’s crisis meeting with the FA also mentioning that UEFA’s decision to postpone the Euro 2020 until next year allowed for an extended window to finish the domestic season.

A statement from the official body read, “The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19. We've collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday, April 30.”

Earlier, the FA had suspended any form of professional football in England until April 3-5 but the date was extended following the crisis meeting through conference call between all the bodies. The decision came as the UK battle to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already affected over 2500 people in the country. But the board also mentioned that they would put an extended effort to finish the domestic season.

"We're united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and .possible to do so,” said the joint statement from the FA. “We've collectively supported UEFA in postponing Euro 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

"The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate no later than June 1” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season. However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football. The progress of Covid-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."