EPL 2019-20 Remaining Matches to be Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venue Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

London Stadium (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The Premier League announced on March 13, 2020 (Friday) about their decision to suspend the league until April 4, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The English FA followed the footsteps of many leagues around the world who had already postponed their domestic competitions but this has raised some serious questions over the conclusion of the current footballing season. But after UEFA‘s decision to postpone the Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021, there is a possibility that the current campaign might be completed. UEFA Champions League and Europa League Finals Rescheduled to New Dates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The Premier League officials have organized a meet on Thursday to come up with some sort of plan for the remainder of the seasons. According to a report from English newspaper The Sun, they intend to play the remaining 92 matches behind closed doors with no fans allowed inside the stadium. It is also understood that all the matches will be played at a neutral venue at separate times and will be telecasted live on TV. UEFA Postpone Euro 2020 by a Year Due to Rapid Growth of Coronavirus Pandemic Across Europe.

The games are most likely to be played around the Midlands to ensure that as little travel as possible and to also minimize the number of police and medical staff required. The venues could host more than one game per day as clubs might have to play a fixture every three-days in order to fulfil the busy schedule.

UEFA announced that they plan to conclude the ongoing season before June 30, 2020, but it looks highly unlikely as many players and coaches from different teams have been tested positive for COVID-19.