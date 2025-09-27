Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: PSG do not often lose in the French Ligue 1 and when they do, it does become news, as it did when Marseille got the better of them in the last match day. The defeat pushed the French and European champions to the third spot in the points table and Luis Enrique will want his team to bounce back in style when they take on Auxerre at home. Being one of the top sides in the world, the team has dramatically grown in stature in the past year or so, but it will be a tough job maintaining it. Opponents Auxerre secure a win over Toulouse in the last game to end a three-game losing streak. They will need to be at their very best to put up resistance in this game. PSG versus Auxerre will start at 12:35 AM IST. PSG Win Men’s Club of the Year Award, Arsenal Named Women’s Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or 2025 Awards.

PSG will opt for a 4-4-2 formation with Goncalo Ramos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia forming the strike partnership. Vitinha and Bryan Ruiz will make the side tick with their slick passing game in central midfield. Warren Zaire-Emery and Nuno Mendes are the two wingers and their main task will be to drive the team forward out wide. Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, and Joao Neves are all ruled out of the tie.

Josue Casimir returns for Auxerre after completing his suspension, while Nathan Buayi-Kiala, Sinaly Diomande, and Fredrik Oppegard miss out through injuries. Fredrik Oppegard received a red card in the last match and he will have to sit this one out. Elisha Owusu and Kévin Danois are set to be picked in central midfield, with Danny Namaso and Lassine Sinayoko as the wide attackers. Ousmane Dembele Wins Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, France and PSG Star Beats Lamine Yamal to Win Top Prize for First Time.

PSG vs Auxerre Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Details

Match PSG vs Auxerre Date Sunday, September 28 Time 12:35 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available

When is PSG vs Auxerre Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG will take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 2025-26 on Sunday, September 28. The PSG vs Auxerre Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris and it is slated to start at 12:35 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Auxerre live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to check the PSG vs Auxerre online viewing option.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Auxerre live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow PSG vs Auxerre live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. PSG have depth in their squad and despite them losing key players to injuries, they will strive hard and win this tie.

