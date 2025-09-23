Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d'Or 2025 award at the Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony held at the Theatre du Châtelet in Paris on Tuesday, September 23. The 28-year-old France National Football Team and PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) forward bagged the top prize for the very first time in his career, pipping Lamine Yamal to clinch the honour in a glittering award ceremony held in the French capital. Ousmane Dembele joined PSG in 2023 from Barcelona and played an instrumental role in the French club winning the treble in the 2024-25 season, which included the prestigious UEFA Champions League Trophy for the first time in the club's history. Ousmane Dembele netted a total of 35 goals and registered 16 assists to his name across competitions last season. Aitana Bonmati Wins Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, Spain and Barcelona Star Bags Top Prize for Third Year in a Row.

Ousmane Dembele Wins Ballon d'Or 2025 Award

