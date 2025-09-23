PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) won the Men's Club of the Year award while Arsenal clinched the crown for being the women's club at the Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony on Tuesday, September 23. The prestigious Ballon d'Or 2025 awards, which is the 69th edition of the ceremony, was held at the Theatre du Châtelet in the French capital of Paris and the city's own PSG bagged the top honour in men's football for having a remarkable 2024-25 season. PSG won the UEFA Champions League title last season for the very first time in club history and also clinched the Ligue 1 and French Cup titles. Arsenal, on the other hand, won the UEFA Women's Champions League title for the second time last season, beating heavyweights Barcelona in the final. Viktor Gyokeres Wins Gerd Muller Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, Ewa Pajor Bags First-Ever Women's Award For Being Highest Goal-Scorer in 2024-25 Season.

