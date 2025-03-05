PSG will be facing Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with both these sides looking for an early advantage. The Reds have been one of the standout teams in Europe this term, securing a top spot in the group phase while also on course to lift the Premier League title. Under Arne Slot, this has been a campaign of redemption for Liverpool wherein they continue to hit scale new heights. Opponents PSG have been looking to lift the Champions League for more than a decade now, but the project has always failed. They dominate their domestic football, but it is these games that will define success for them. Real Madrid 2–1 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16: Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz on Target As Los Blancos Secure First Leg Win in Madrid Derby.

Liverpool will be without the services of Tyler Morton and Joe Gomez. Trent Alexander-Arnold might leave the club in the summer but looks set to play a key role here. Diogo Jota will team up with Dominik Szoboszlai in the final third with the mercurial Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo on the wings. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are first names on the team sheet and should slot in midfield.

Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz make up for a dynamic midfield trio and PSG will bank on them to get through this battle. Ousmane Dembele has been scoring for fun and will partner Bradley Barcola and former Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in attack. The experience of Marquinhos should help the team keep things tidy at the back.

When is PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

PSG have dominantly made their way through the play-off and will host Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Thursday, March 6. The PSG vs Liverpool match will be played at the

Parc des Princes, Paris, France and has a scheduled start time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Liverpool live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. For PSG vs Liverpool online viewing options look below. Change in Champions League Knock-Out Games Format? Report Claims UEFA to Remove Extra-Time and Head Straight To Penalties.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSG vs Liverpool match on the JioTV app for free. Liverpool will be tested in this game and the Reds would do well to come away with a draw here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).