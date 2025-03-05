Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 5. Rodrygo opened the scoring as early as in the fourth minute of the contest but Atletico Madrid drew level through Julian Alvarez in the 32nd, with the scoreline being 1-1 at half-time. Real Madrid then regained their lead in the 55th minute, courtesy of a strike from Brahim Diaz and the Los Blancos eventually held on to win the Madrid derby and secure an important lead in the first leg. Real Madrid next play Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 clash on March 13. UEFA Fines Real Madrid 30,000 Euros for Discriminatory Behavior During Champions League 2024–25 Clash Against Manchester City.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Result

Real Madrid come away with a narrow advantage 📈#UCL pic.twitter.com/40vEpR8iNm — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 4, 2025

