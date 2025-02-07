The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and other UEFA club competitions saw a massive change in format, with the ongoing version becoming the first of its kind where clubs are no longer divided into groups of four, but play in a single league phase with all sides facing eight different teams to emerge in the top-eight for a direct entry to the Round-of-16, and from nine to 24 in the points table to reach the play-offs before RO16. Now, it has been reported that UEFA is discussing to remove the 'Extra-Time' play of 30 minutes, divided into halves of 15 in case of draws in knockout games. UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Results: FC Porto to Face AS Roma, Ajax Drawn Against Union SG (See Full List of Fixtures)

If 'Extra-Time' is removed, in future knock-out games that end as draws after a play of a full 90 minutes will not head to an extra 30 minutes of football, but the teams would straight root for penalty shootouts. The rule even if agreed to be finalized, can not be implemented before 2027, as the television rights cycle ends that year. As per the Guardian, the notion to remove extra time from knock-out games has been raised 'informally', and a definitive proposal has not been put to the table yet.

A decision like this needs to be ratified by UEFA's executive committee, and only then it could be implemented. It must be noted that the last time UEFA's executive committee made a major update was in 2021 when they removed the advantage of having away goals.

The report further suggests that the issue of extra time has long been discussed in the circuits of European football, with some player unions advocating its abolition to ease pressure on footballers, who already have to play more games after the introduction of the new format in UEFA-governed tournaments. It must also be noted that similar rules have been already implemented in major tournaments like CONMEBOL's Copa America.

