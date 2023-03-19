Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain will be eager to continue their march towards the title when they take on Rennes at the Parc des Princes. The French giants have 66 points from 27 games, 9 clear off second-placed Lens who have played a game more. With four wins in their last five games, the team is in fine form domestically. They were recently knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich which marked yet another season of failure in the PSG project but nevertheless the league title at the end of the season will be a pleasant sight. Opponents Rennes are 6th on the ladder and can be a bit of a tricky side to face on their day. PSG versus Rennes will be streamed on the JioCinema app from 9:35 pm IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nordi Mukiele, and Carlos Soler are major doubts for the game for PSG. Neymar has already been ruled out of the season with an ankle injury which makes things worse. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will likely line up as front two in an attacking 4-4-2 formation. Marco Verratti and Vintinha will keep things tidy in midfield allowing Fabian Ruiz and Warren Zaire-Emery to venture forward.

Amine Gouri and Arnaud Kalimuendo make up the strike pair for the visitors and the latter knows a thing or two about scoring goals at Parc de Princes having represented PSG earlier. Karl Toko Ekambi is a quality winger and could trouble PSG with his assertive runs behind the defence. Warmed Omari in the backline has his task cut out as he gears up to face two of the very best of world football.

When is PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Rennes in their next match at Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, March 19. The game will begin at 9:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group has the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The game between PSG and Rennes will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Free-Kick Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Abha 2–1 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video Highlights).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. Rennes defeated PSG in the reverse fixture and the home team will be keen to avenge that loss.

