PSG hopes to continue their good work so far in Ligue 1 when they take on Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday, March 19. Being knocked out of the Champions League is indeed a big setback for the Parisians, with the quality they have, but now, Christophe Galtier and his side would hope to turn their attention towards Ligue 1, where they currently sit right at the top of the table. Lionel Messi, one of their main stars had to leave training early on Thursday and that prompted multiple reports claiming that he had a fallout with Galtier. But according to Ligue 1’s official website, Messi had an injury scare which needed to be looked after. Fans might wonder if Lionel Messi will play the match between PSG and Rennes and in this article, we will explore just that. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Free-Kick Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Abha 2–1 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video Highlights).

The star Argentina international has been in fine form in Ligue 1 this season and would love to carry on in the same manner. Messi’s PSG suffered a defeat to Rennes last time around in Ligue 1 and the Parisians will look to secure three points in this reverse fixture. Read on to find out if Messi will play this match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Despite the injury scare, Lionel Messi has been named in PSG’s matchday squad for this match against Rennes. The 2022 World Cup winner will make it to the starting XI and lead the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe. PSG have already lost Neymar to injury for the remainder of this season and they would want the two star attackers to continue leading their Ligue 1 title charge. Lionel Messi Completes 300 Club Career Assists, Achieves Feat During Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Match By Assisting Kylian Mbappe.

PSG's Matchday Squad vs Rennes

🆗 The Parisian squad for the match against Rennes at the Parc des Princes 🔜 #PSGSRFC pic.twitter.com/dfRzVoUen3 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 18, 2023

Messi has 13 goals so far this year in Ligue 1 and would hope to add more to that tally. PSG sit pretty at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 66 points, nine more than second-placed RC Lens but with a game in hand. A win will help them further consolidate that spot.

