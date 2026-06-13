Qatar vs Switzerland: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage is set to deliver an intriguing encounter as Qatar goes head-to-head with Switzerland. Scheduled for Sunday, June 14, at 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, June 13, in the Americas), this Group B clash will unfold at the state-of-the-art San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, USA. Qatar vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match.

While official team sheets are typically released closer to kick-off, here’s a look at the predicted lineups and formations that both coaches, Julen Lopetegui for Qatar and Murat Yakin for Switzerland, might deploy as they seek to gain an early advantage in the tournament. Both sides will be keen to start their World Cup campaign strongly, with Switzerland aiming to maintain their strong tournament record and Qatar looking to make a more significant impact than their 2022 debut.

Qatar's Expected Lineup and Form

Under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui, Qatar is anticipated to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, focusing on a disciplined defensive approach and quick transitions. The Maroons, who qualified for the World Cup on their own merits for the first time, will rely on their experienced core. Akram Afif is undoubtedly the creative force and primary attacking threat, operating from the left wing. Almoez Ali, the nation's all-time leading scorer, is expected to lead the line.

Predicted Qatar XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada

Defenders: Ayoub Al Oui (RB), Pedro Miguel (CB), Boualem Khoukhi (CB), Homam Ahmed (LB)

Midfielders: Karim Boudiaf (CM), Ahmed Fathy (CM), Jassem Gaber (CM)

Forwards: Edmilson Junior (RW), Almoez Ali (ST), Akram Afif (LW)

Qatar will be looking to their key players, including captain Hassan Al-Haydos, alongside Afif and Ali, to provide moments of quality against a formidable European opponent. There are no reported injury concerns for Qatar heading into this crucial match. Qatar vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Switzerland's Predicted XI and Tactical Approach

Switzerland, led by Murat Yakin, is expected to adopt a structured 4-2-3-1 formation, known for its control and efficiency. The Swiss side boasts a blend of experience and talent, with several players featuring in Europe's top leagues. Granit Xhaka, the influential captain, will be central to their midfield, dictating tempo and linking play. Manuel Akanji will anchor a robust defense that conceded only two goals in six qualifying matches.

Predicted Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Silvan Widmer (RB), Manuel Akanji (CB), Nico Elvedi (CB), Ricardo Rodriguez (LB)

Midfielders: Remo Freuler (CDM), Granit Xhaka (CDM)

Attacking Midfielders: Dan Ndoye (RW), Michel Aebischer (CAM), Ruben Vargas (LW)

Striker: Zeki Amdouni (ST)

While Ruben Vargas is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury, with a potential return on match day, the Swiss squad generally appears to be in good health. Breel Embolo, a proven goalscorer, is another strong option upfront and could feature as a substitute. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Key Players to Watch

This match will likely feature intriguing individual battles. For Qatar, the duel between Akram Afif and Switzerland's right-sided defensive structure, particularly Silvan Widmer and Manuel Akanji, will be pivotal. On the Swiss side, Granit Xhaka's ability to orchestrate play against Qatar's disciplined midfield block will be crucial in breaking down their opposition.

As the clock ticks down to kick-off, the tactical setups and the performances of these key individuals will undoubtedly shape the narrative of this exciting Group B fixture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).