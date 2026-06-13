Qatar vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B encounter between Qatar and Switzerland is set to kick off, and all eyes are on the prediction markets to gauge the likely outcome. For fans tracking market sentiment, Polymarket data paints a clear picture: Switzerland is the firm favourite heading into this crucial group stage match. The match is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, at 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, June 13, 2026, local time). Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Qatar vs Switzerland Polymarket Predicts: The Odds Breakdown

According to Polymarket's latest prediction market data, Switzerland holds a commanding lead in win probability. The market suggests an overwhelming chance for the European powerhouse to take three points from their opening fixture.

Here's how Polymarket currently prices the outcomes:

Qatar Win: 6.9%

Draw: 14.4%

Switzerland Win: 78.7%

These market-implied probabilities highlight the confidence traders have in Switzerland's ability to secure a victory. The low probability assigned to a Qatar win or a draw indicates that any other outcome would be considered a significant upset according to the prediction markets. Brazil vs Morocco: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

Qatar vs Switzerland Form and Stakes

Switzerland enters the 2026 World Cup as a seasoned European power, known for its tactical discipline and defensive resilience. They demonstrated their pedigree by reaching the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup. Their defensive record in the European qualification campaign for 2026 was impressive, conceding just 0.33 goals per match. Led by experienced captain Granit Xhaka, the Swiss team will be looking to establish an early foothold in Group B.

Conversely, Qatar, while gaining experience from hosting the 2022 tournament, exited without a single win in that edition and were the first team to be eliminated. They are considered a developing nation on the global stage, often struggling with chance creation against higher-calibre opposition. Recent friendly results, including failing to score in two warm-up matches and struggling to create shots on target, notably in a 1-0 loss against the Republic of Ireland, underscore their offensive challenges. Decomposed Body Found Near Iran National Football Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Training Base in Tijuana.

In a group that also includes Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, a win for Switzerland would be crucial in their quest to advance, securing an early top-two position. For Qatar, securing any points would be vital before they face co-host Canada in their next match.

The Polymarket probabilities clearly signal that a Swiss victory is the expected outcome, aligning with their historical performance and recent form. Football, however, is unpredictable, and Qatar will be eager to defy these odds in their World Cup opener.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).