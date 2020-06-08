Raheem Sterling Baks Anti-Racism Protests in UK, Says ‘Only Disease Right Now Is the Racism That We Are Fighting’

Raheem Sterling (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling has joined the protests against racial discriminations in London, England. The 25-yeat-old, who has been speaking about anti-racism in the UK, said that the world is currently only fighting against one disease and this is racial discrimination. Protests against anti-racism started after George Floyd, an African American, died while in police custody. Soon a particular video that showed Floyd being subjected to inhuman torture went viral on the net. The video showed a police officer pressing his knee on Floyd while the later was pinned to the ground and was handcuffed.

“I know this might sound a little bit cheesy but the only disease right now is the racism that we are fighting,” said Sterling in a BBC TV interview. “Just like the (new coronavirus) pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it. As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way,” he added.

The protests against George Floyd’s shocking death has spread across several corners of the world. Now Sterling is the latest sportsman to vouch for the protests, he hopes that brings some change. “At this moment in time, there’s only so much people can take. There’s only so many communities and other backgrounds can take – especially black people. It’s been going on for hundreds of years and people are tired and people are ready for change.

“We need to actually implement change and highlight the places that do need changes,” said the former Liverpool striker. But this is something that I myself will continue to do, and spark these debates and get people in my industry looking at themselves and thinking what they can do to give people an equal chance in this country,” Sterling added. “Hopefully other industries can do that, and everyday society and the system as well.”