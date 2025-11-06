UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Rangers will take on AS Roma in the their latest round of fixture in UEFA Europa League with both the teams looking to improve their standings. Scottish giants Rangers are rock bottom in the points table with three straight losses and they have been fairly inconsistent in the Scottish league too. Their style of play lacks creativity upfront and they will need to find ways to score goals. Their opponents AS Roma on the other hand won their opening game in Europe but then succumbed to two defeats. They have looked sublime in the Serie A though where they are firmly in the title race. UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Bayern Munich in Top Spot, Arsenal Second.

Connor Barron will return from suspension for Rangers for this game which is a huge positive. Rabbi Matondo, Dujon Sterling, and Kieran Dowell are the players missing out for the hosts due to injuries. Youssef Chermiti will be their central striker and he will be assisted by Djeidi Gassama and Oliver Antman in attack. Joe Rothwell will slot in central midfield in order to make the side tick with their passing range.

Artem Dovbyk will be starting for Roma in this game with Evan Ferguson out injured. Paulo Dybala, Angelino, Tommaso Baldanzi, and Devis Vasquez are all on the treatment table and will not feature. Matías Soulé will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the team going forward with Manu Koné as the central defensive midfielder. Bryan Cristante and Neil El Aynaoui will venture forward and try and support with the creative play.

Rangers vs AS Roma Match Details

Match Rangers vs AS Roma Date November 07, Saturday Time 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Rangers vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Aston Villa will look to get three points against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on November 07, Saturday. The Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv match will be played at the Villa Park, Birmingham, England and starts at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Rangers vs AS Roma live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the Rangers vs AS Roma online viewing options, read below. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Tensions Ease for Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham Ahead of England Return. How to Watch Live Streaming of Rangers vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Rangers vs AS Roma live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football with AS Roma claiming a 0-2 victory in this tie.

