Mumbai, November 5: Tensions surrounding Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham appear to have eased ahead of his return to the United Kingdom for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City. The 20-year-old, who is the brother of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, has experienced a noticeable improvement in morale after a difficult start following his transfer from Sunderland. UCL 2025–26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

The turbulent period seems to be in the past, thanks in part to support from club leaders. As rumours of an early departure circulated, sporting director Sebastian Kehl, CEO Lars Ricken, and coach Niko Kovac held individual talks to reassure the young midfielder of their confidence in him.

The talks also aimed to help him escape the shadow of his famous brother and manage the impatience that seemed to affect the entire Bellingham family. Kovac told Bellingham not to put too much pressure on himself, according to media reports.

"I have no concerns, quite the opposite. I know about his abilities. We built him up slowly," said Kovac, 54. "Things are developing even faster than I expected."

Bellingham's 14 appearances with two assists have helped change the narrative, including promising performances in key Champions League and Bundesliga matches. "Jobe has reached a competitive level and is in the shape to challenge our other, maybe more experienced, midfielders," Kovac said.

The situation had been complicated by reports that Bellingham's father, Mark, 49, entered the team locker-room to protest a substitution several weeks ago. The club has since clearly stated that such actions are unacceptable and designated the locker room a no-entry zone for outsiders. UCL 2025–26: Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher Score As Atletico Madrid Beats Union Saint-Gilloise 3–1 in UEFA Champions League.

Jobe's older brother, Jude, had a remarkable career at Borussia Dortmund after joining in 2020, which led to his transfer to Real Madrid and a key role with the England team in 2023. With the situation now calmer, Kovac is praising Jobe Bellingham's physical presence and instinct in decisive moments.

The coach added that development takes time and that comparisons to his brother are not helpful. While a starting spot against Manchester City is undecided, Bellingham is likely to see playing time after both sides reached a more peaceful understanding.

