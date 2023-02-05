Real Madrid will be taking on RCD Mallorca in away tie looking to stay relevant in the title race which is currently dominated by league leaders Barcelona. A win for the Los Blancos sees them bridge the gap to 2 points albeit temporarily. Real Madrid have suffered a loss and a draw in their last five matches, not the kind of form you expect from a team that is leading the chasing pack. With important games coming up in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti would want his charges to be in the best of mindset. Mallorca are 10th in the points table and a string of wins will see them challenge for the Europa League spots. RCD Mallorca versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 6:30 PM IST. Wolves 3–0 Liverpool, Premier League 2022–23: Jurgen Klopp's Men Suffer Crushing Defeat Amid Struggle With Poor Form (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Jose Copete misses out for RCD Mallorca due to suspension but apart from him all the first team stars are available for selection. Predrag Rajkovic in goal should expect a busy day at work with Real Madrid likely to attack from the onset. Vedat Muriqi will lead the attack with Lee-Kang and Tino Kadewere on the wings in an attacking 4-3-3 formation. Antonio Sanchez in midfield will be crucial considering he is known for his passing range.

Karim Benzema is a massive doubt for the game due to a thigh strain. Eder Militao and Toni Kroos are ruled out with injuries but David Alaba is available and will start for the visitors. Dani Ceballos gets picked in midfield to partner Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni. Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez make up the center-back pairing for the Los Blancos.

When is RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Estade de Son Moix, Mallorca. The game will be held on February 5, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). PSG 2–1 Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi Scores Sensational Goal As Parisians Consolidate Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming the RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid football match. There should be goals in this game with Real Madrid claiming a 1-2 away win in the end.

