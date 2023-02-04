Liverpool have slumped to yet another defeat, this time against Wolves as they struggle to gain form and confidence in this season of the Premier League. Julen Lopetegui's side thrashed the former Premier League champions 3-0 with Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves on the scoresheet. Joel Matip had an own goal against his name, which gave Wolves the lead in this contest. With this result, Liverpool find themselves in the 10th spot on the Premier League 2022-23 points table with 29 points from 20 matches. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Manchester United 2–1 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Clinch Win Despite Being Reduced to 10 Men (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Wolves vs Liverpool Result

FULL-TIME Wolves 3-0 Liverpool A dominant performance from Julen Lopetegui’s side sees Wolves climb up to fifteenth#WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/faUx9oztsw — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2023

