Kylian Mbappe scored the second-fastest hat-trick in the history of the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid defeated Olympiacos 4-3 in an UCL 2025-26 match at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece on Thursday, November 27. Olympiacos took an unexpected lead against the European giants through Chiquinho in the eighth minute, but after that, it was the Kylian Mbappe show. The French star netted in the 22nd, 24th and 29th minutes to score a hat-trick in 6 minutes and 42 seconds, only second to Mohamed Salah, who had scored three goals in 6 minutes and 12 seconds. Real Madrid had a 3-1 lead at half-tim,e but Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Olympiacos in the 52nd. But Kylian Mbappe was unstoppable as he netted a fourth goal and despite Ayoub El Kaabi netting a third for the Greek side, it was to no avail. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea Beat Barcelona, Manchester City Lose to Bayer Leverkusen.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Result

Kylian Mbappe Scores Second-Fastest UCL Hat-Trick

Kylian Mbappé scores second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history 👏🎩#UCL pic.twitter.com/4jM3Gn2FAZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2025

Watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Goal Video Highlights:

