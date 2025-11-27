Arsenal pulled off a sensational performance to defeat Bayern Munich 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, handing the Bavarians their first defeat of the season at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 27. Bayern Munich had headed into this UCL game against Arsenal after going unbeaten for 18 matches this season, but that streak came crashing down. Jurrien Timber scored the opener for Arsenal in the 22nd minute before Lennart Karl levelled the score 10 minutes later. The score was locked in at 1-1 at half-time, but the Gunners stepped up big time in the second half. Noni Madueke scored his first Arsenal goal in the 69th minute and Gabriel Martinelli rounded off the win with a strike in the 77th as Arsenal recorded their fifth straight win in UCL 2025-26. Declan Rice had a great game and was adjudged Player of the Match. Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Scores Second-Fastest UCL Hat-Trick in Los Blancos' Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Result

Arsenal beat Bayern München to stay perfect 💯#UCL pic.twitter.com/x0iOUNy5WX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2025

Watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Goal Video Highlights:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (UEFA Champions League). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)