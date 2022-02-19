Real Madrid have hit a roadblock at the business end of the campaign which can hurt their prospects of winning key titles. A drab draw against Villareal was followed by a defeat at the hands of PSG in the UEFA Champions League. This is in addition to their exit in the Copa Del Rey after losing against Athletic Bilbao. February has been tough for Carlo Ancelotti but the Italian manager has seen plenty of such low phases in his long tenure of football management. He knows what it takes to pull his side from the lows. Opponents Alaves are in the relegation scrap this term and it will take some effort to survive the drop. Real Madrid versus Alaves will be streamed on the Voot app from 1:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo To Replace Harry Maguire As Manchester United Captain? Ralf Rangnick Denies Rumours

Lucas Vazquez could come in for Davi Carvajal in Real Madrid’s starting eleven after the latter struggled against PSG in the midweek. Luka Jovic should start as the number nine with Karim Benzema being saved for the return leg of the tie against PSG. Federico Valverde is set to partner Luka Modric and Casemiro in midfield with Toni Kroos getting a breather. Vinicius Jr has been quiet in the last few games for the Los Blancos which is a cause of concern for Carlo Ancelotti.

Ximo Navarro has only returned to first-team training at Alaves and will not feature against Real Madrid. Joselu is set to lead the attack for the visitors and Jason and Luis Rjoja to take up the wingers' slot. Tomas Pina should sit back and protect the backline but can also come with defense-splitting passes at times.

When is Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Real Madrid vs Alaves clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Alaves live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Alaves clash.

Real Madrid with 14 wins out of their last 16 games against Alaves, will feel confident of claiming yet another all three points and continue their journey towards the La Liga title.

