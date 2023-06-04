Appearing before their home crowd at Santiago Bernabeu for one final time of the season, Real Madrid will be eyeing a second-place finish in the LaLiga 2022-23 season as they take on Athletic Bilbao in their last match of the season. Barcelona has already won the LaLiga title this season keeping daylights between them and the teams behind them including Real Madrid and that has left the Los Blancos not much to fight for in the business end of the season. They have been able to win only the Copa del Rey and losing the league title to rivals Barcelona is considered as a big disappointment in terms of performance from Carlo Ancelotti's team. They team is looking towards a fresh beginning next season and eying that, the club has announced four departures to happen after the end of this season including star striker Karim Benzema. He will be playing in his last match for the Royal whites against Athletic Bilbao tonight. Karim Benzema Transfer News: Ballon d'Or Winner Set to Join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad After Leaving Real Madrid.

The visitors, Athletic Bilbao, are currently eighth in the league. They have not enjoyed a great run of form in the competition lately with five defeats in the last seven games. They have only managed to secure four points out of a possible 21. They lost 2-0 when both sides faced each other last time. It will not be easy for them to take points from Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite it being their final match for the club, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio are doubtful to feature. Meanwhile, For Athletic Bilbao, Ander Herrera, Dani Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Jon Morcillo and Yeray Alvarez are all expected to be unavailable.

When is Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Athletic Bilbao will be visiting Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga 2022-23 match on Sunday, June 4. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid. Marco Asensio Transfer News: Spanish Footballer Reportedly Set to Sign For PSG After His Real Madrid Exit.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possesses the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao match on the JioCinema app and website.

