A momentary ray of hope turned out to be extremely short lived as Karim Benzema confirms his departure from Real Madrid days after when reports of his parting ways with the club actually came out. Benzema has been part of the club since 2009 and part of multiple LaLiga and Champions League winning campaigns for the club. His pinnacle in the club was recently winning the Ballon d'Or in the 2021-22 season. His future destination is yet to be unknown although reports indicate a move towards Saudi Arabia.

Karim Benzema Leaves Real Madrid

🚨 BREAKING: Karim Benzema LEAVES Real Madrid. Official statement confirms club and player decision. #Benzema pic.twitter.com/633WRATTYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

