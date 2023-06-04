Madrid [Spain], June 4 (ANI): Spanish national, Marco Asensio is set to depart Real Madrid. Marco Asensio joined the Los Blancos in 2014, since then he has been a vital part of the team and helped them to clinch titles.

The 27-year-old made 285 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions. In which he scored 61 goals and provided 32 assists.

According to Sky Sports Germany, the forward is close to signing a pre-contract deal to join Paris Saint-Germain. Negotiations are in the final stages, with the 27-year-old set to sign a four-year contract.

As per Sky Sports, "Reports have suggested that Real had offered the attacker a new contract but that he decided against extending his nine-year stay at the club."

During, Marco Asensio's spell at Real Madrid, he was loaned out twice. First to his former club Mallorca and then Espanyol.

The official statement by the club:

Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Marco Asensio, a player who has defended our badge and our colours for seven seasons.He joined Real Madrid when he was just 20 years old and has made history as part of a team involved in one of our most successful eras.Marco Asensio has lifted 17 trophies at Real Madrid: 3 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 Uefa Super Cups, 3 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.As Madridistas, we will never forget his career and his outstanding conduct during all this time. Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and we wish him and all his family the best of luck in this new chapter in his career. (ANI)

