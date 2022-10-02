Real Madrid will look to regain their place at the top of the La Liga 2022-23 table when they take on Osasuna in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on October 02, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Mallorca 0–1 Barcelona, La Liga 2022–23: Robert Lewandowski’s Strike Seals Win for Catalan Giants (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid moved to second in the table after Barcelona's victory over Mallorca last night, However, Los Blancos can regain their position at the summit with a win. Carlo Ancelotti's men are undefeated in the league so far and will be aiming to keep that run going as they face off against Osasuna, who are in the European places and could move level on points with the top four.

When is Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu. The game will be held on October 03, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna clash.

