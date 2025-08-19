La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid will feature for the first time this season as they get their La Liga campaign underway with a home tie against Osasuna this evening. The Los Blancos went trophyless last season and that led to the departure of Carlo Ancelotti as their head coach. New manager Xabi Alonso knows he has his task cut as he looks to get Europe’s most successful team get back to their very best. Opponents Osasuna finished 9th last term and they can be a bit of a tough nut to crack on their day. Real Madrid Hosts Franco Mastantuono's Presentation Ceremony at Valdebebas; Argentina Youngster Starts His Los Blancos Journey On 18th Birthday (Watch Video).

Antonio Rudiger is suspended for Real Madrid while the likes of Jude Bellingham and Endrick are ruled out. Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack with Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr on the wings. Arda Guler and Federico Valverde will get their opportunity in midfield.

Osasuna will have Ruben Garcia and Iker Benito assessed before the match to determine their participation. Kike Barja and Moi Gomez will feature in the final third alongside striker Ante Buldimir. Jon Moncayola will be in central midfield and try and influence the game from deep while Aimar Oroz and Lucas Torro will venture forward in support.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Osasuna Date Wednesday, August 20 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will host Osasuna in their first match of La Liga 2025-26 on Wednesday, August 20. The Real Madrid vs Osasuna match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga online viewing options. Fan Invades Pitch To Click Selfie With Kylian Mbappe During WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Club Friendly 2025 in Austria, Frenchman Obliges (Watch Videos).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Expect a quality game of football with Real Madrid securing an easy win.

