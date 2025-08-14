After a disappointing 2024-25 season, Real Madrid have been pretty active in the ongoing transfer market ahead of the 2025-26 season. They have signed the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Hujisen, Alvaro Carreras and have also secured the services of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate. Mastantuono featured for River Plate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 but ahead of the new season, he has finally joined Real Madrid. On August 14, he was formally handed the number 30 jersey and as he turned 18 on the same day, he also signed his contract. Mastantuono became a part of Real Madrid on his 18th birthday and also had a message for fans as he donned the Los Blancos jersey at the Real Madrid City training facility at Valdebebas. Endrick to Wear Number 9 Jersey at Real Madrid for 2025–26 Season, Star Brazilian Striker Succeeds Kylian Mbappe in Donning Iconic Shirt Once Worn by Legends Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo (See Post).

🤳 ¡Mastantuono tiene un mensaje para vosotros, Madridistas! pic.twitter.com/7zBPXAhBEp — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 14, 2025

