A fan invaded the pitch to click a selfie with Kylian Mbappe during the WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid pre-season club friendly 2025 in Austria on Tuesday, August 12. This incident happened right before half-time, at which point Real Madrid were leading 2-0, when the fan managed to breach the security at the Tivoli Stadium and enter the pitch. He was soon taken down by one of the security guards, but the fan managed to get to Kylian Mbappe and attempt to take a selfie. Kylian Mbappe, in a heartwarming gesture, obliged the fan's request and he later ran off the pitch. The videos of the fan entering the pitch to shoot a selfie with the Frenchman have gone viral. The fan also shared the video he shot with Kylian Mbappe on the pitch. WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Result: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace, Eder Militao, Rodrygo on Target As Los Blancos Register Comfortable 4–0 Win in Pre-Season Club Friendly (Watch Goal Video Highlights),

Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie with Kylian Mbappe

MBAPPE TAKING PICTURE WITH FAN WHO RAN ON THE PITCH DURING MADRID GAME pic.twitter.com/UMlIOUo7p9 — CAPTCHA 🪅 (@FootyFilmz) August 12, 2025

Kylian Mbappe Clicks Selfie with Fan

The fan will die to see Mbappe😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Wm5of2pahx — ilham bahraoui (@ilham7759) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)