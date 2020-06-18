RM vs VAL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Valencia Football Match

Real Madrid (RM) will take on Valencia (VAL) in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. RM vs VAL match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano ground on June 18, 2020 (late Thursday night). Zinedine Zidane’s men will look to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona as they host Valencia, who themselves are looking to qualify for Europe. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Real Madrid vs Valencia can scroll down below. Luka Modric Admits Real Madrid Missing Cristiano Ronaldo, Says ‘Cristiano Always Wants to Win’.

With Barcelona winning their game against Leganes, Real Madrid once again find themselves five points adrift of the top spot and closing the gap will be difficult against a Valencia side who are looking for their first win since the restart. However, the visitor's La Liga form is not very good as they have won just once in their last five games.

Zidane will be without the services of Luka Jovic, Nacho and Mariano Diaz as they are out injured but will have Gareth Bale back, who reportedly missed a training session on Monday. Albert Celades is short in the defensive departments as Garay, Gabriel Paulista and Piccini are all unavailable for the game.

Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be your keeper for this game.

Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Dani Carvajal (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Daniel Wass (VAL) and Jose Gaya (VAL) should form the backline of your team.

Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Eden Hazard (RM), Toni Kroos (RM), Ferran Torres (VAL) and Dani Parejo (VAL) should be the players in your midfield.

Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Kevin Gameiro (VAL) should fill the remaining two slots in your team.

Eden Hazard (RM) should be selected s your captain for this game while Ferran Torres (VAL) can be named as his deputy.

