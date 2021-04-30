Manchester United produced a remarkable comeback from 2-1 down to thump AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of the Europa League 2020-21 semi-finals and put one foot firmly in the final. When substitute Mason Greenwood completed the comeback with the sixth and final goal in the night, United also created history. Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored a brace each while Paul Pogba and Greenwood added to the cream leaving Roma, who had gone ahead in the first half-through and Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko a mountain to climb in the second leg. Manchester United 6–2 Roma, UEFA Europa League 2020–21 Semi-Final Result: Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani Score Two Goals Each.

Bruno Fernandes had put Manchester United ahead in the ninth minute but Roma found a way when Pogba was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty box. Pellegrini slotted the ball home through the middle to level the scores from Roma, who then took the lead when Dzeko finished Pellegrini’s through ball in the 33rd minute. But United came out with more intent in the second half and needed just three minutes to go level with the visitors. Bruno Fernandes Reveals He Wants To Become a Coach, Hopes To Manage Manchester United in the Future.

Fernandes found Cavani with the nice pass and the Uruguayan finished the first time before adding a second 15 minutes later when substitute Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante parried a shot from Aaron Wan-Bissaka straight into Cavani’s path, who slotted the ball home from two yards out to put United in the lead again. Fernandes then added a fourth from the penalty spot after Chris Smalling fouled Cavani and Pogba headed home another Fernandes cross before Greenwood completed the rout after running through on goal from a pass from Cavani.

Manchester United Only Second Team to Score Six Goals in a European Semi-Final

6 - @ManUtd have scored six goals in a single match in European competition for the first time since netting seven against Roma in April 2007; they are the first side to net as many in a major European semi-final since Real Madrid in the European Cup in May 1964. Fun. #UEL pic.twitter.com/xpRgCbl2Rd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021

This was the first time Manchester United netted six goals in Europe since beating Roma 7-1 in the Champions League in 2007. Their six goals against Roma on the night also made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side only the second team after Real Madrid to score six or more goals in a continental semi-final. Real had scored six goals against Zurich in the second-leg of the 1963-64 European Cup semi-final. United have now become the second team to net six goals in the semi-finals of a European competition.

Edinson Cavani Oldest Player to Score a Brace in European Competition Semi-Finals

34 - At 34 years and 74 days, Edinson Cavani is the oldest player to score a brace at the semi-final stage or beyond in major European competition since Philip Cocu (34y 187d) for PSV vs Milan in the Champions League semi-finals in 2004-05. Wily. #UEL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021

Edinson Cavani’s brace also made him the oldest player to score twice in the semi-finals of a European competition since 2005. Philip Cocu had achieved that feat last while playing for PSV. He had scored a double in the 2004-05 Champions League semi-final against AC Milan. Cavani’s brace also took his goal tally to 1 in 33 games across all competitions for United.

