Scotland vs Morocco: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C action features Scotland taking on Morocco at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, also known as Boston Stadium for the tournament, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 3:30 AM IST. This highly anticipated fixture promises a compelling clash between two nations aiming for strong performances in the tournament. Scotland, making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, will be eager to make history by progressing to the knockout stages for the first time ever. Morocco, who famously reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup, will look to continue their impressive form on the global stage. Achraf Hakimi, Morocco and PSG Star, To Stand Trial for Rape; French Court Confirms.

Scotland Team News and Predicted Lineup

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is expected to lean on the squad that secured their opening victory. The primary injury concern for the Tartan Army is defender Scott McKenna, who remains a doubt due to a calf injury and is unlikely to feature in this encounter. Otherwise, the Scots are largely at full strength.

Tactically, Scotland is expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, though some discussions suggest a potential switch to a 4-2-3-1 or even a 5-3-2 to counter Morocco's strong midfield. The midfield battle will be crucial, with John McGinn's goal-scoring ability and Scott McTominay's powerful runs being key to Scotland's offensive threat.

Scotland Predicted Starting XI (4-4-2):

Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn

Defenders: Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andy Robertson (C)

Midfielders: Ben Gannon-Doak, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn

Forwards: Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams

Key Players for Scotland:

Andy Robertson: The captain provides crucial leadership, experience, and attacking impetus from left-back.

Scott McTominay: The midfield engine is a significant goal threat and vital to Scotland's transitions.

John McGinn: Known for his late runs and ability to score, McGinn is one of Scotland's main attacking weapons.

Morocco Team News and Predicted Lineup

Morocco enters this match with high confidence, currently holding an impressive unbeaten run of 38 games across all competitions, a record in international football. There are no new injury concerns reported for Mohamed Ouahbi's side.

The Atlas Lions are expected to maintain their preferred 4-3-3 tactical system, focusing on controlling possession and exploiting wide areas with rapid wingers. Their midfield trio is particularly strong, providing both defensive cover and creative spark. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Morocco Predicted Starting XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (C), Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui

Midfielders: Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi

Forwards: Brahim Díaz, Ismael Saibari, Bilal El Khannouss

Key Players for Morocco:

Achraf Hakimi: The dynamic right-back is a world-class talent, offering both defensive solidity and significant attacking contributions.

Brahim Díaz: The Real Madrid star provides trickery, pace, and creativity in the attacking third.

Ayyoub Bouaddi: The teenage midfielder has emerged as a breakout star, crucial for Morocco's fluidity in possession and balance.

This Group C encounter promises to be a captivating battle of styles, with Scotland's resilience meeting Morocco's flair and tactical discipline. Both teams will be eager to secure maximum points to bolster their chances of advancing deeper into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).