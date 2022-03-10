Sevilla would take on West Ham in a round of 16 in UEFA Europa League 2021-22 on Thursday, March 10. The match would be contested at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on March 10 (Thursday) and it is set to begin at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Spanish side are a tough outfit to beat in the Europa League, with them having won the title four times in the last decade. And they would be more than eager in continuing their good form in the competition. David Moyes' West Ham would be potentially heading into the biggest two matches of his side's 2021-22 campaign. The Hammers are looking to be in a tough spot in the Premier League top-four race. A solid performance against Sevilla in the first leg of this clash could restore the faith of the fans. Lionel Messi Incensed at Marco Verratti for Not Passing to Him During PSG’s Defeat to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League (Watch Video)

Sevilla are set to be without Diego Carlos, one of their most important defenders. West Ham would be heading into this clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League and needless to say, they would be slightly low on confidence. Sevilla meanwhile, had a draw against Alaves in their previous game. Both sides have quality strikers in Michail Antonio (West Ham) and Anthony Martial (Sevilla) and one can expect this game to be a high-scoring one. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Sevilla vs West Ham, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Sevilla vs West Ham round of 16 clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on March 10, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sevilla vs West Ham, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Sevilla vs West Ham on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Sevilla vs West Ham, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Sevilla vs West Ham, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

