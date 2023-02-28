Shocking news has come to the fore of Michael Palmer, a 23-year-old football player, who lost his life while playing the game after he collapsed on the pitch on February 25. The 23-year-old, also a Manchester United fan, was playing for the reserves team of Crowland Town FC when this tragic incident happened. Palmer did not regain consciousness following his collapse, even after he was rushed to the hospital. His club shared news of the 23-year-old’s demise in an announcement on their social media. Crowland Town FC plays in the Peterborough & District Football League. His club also thanked the opposition team Leverington FC for their support. Cricketer Dies in Ahmedabad After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

As some of you may already be aware Crowland Town FC tragically lost one of our family members yesterday playing the game he loved. Our player Michael Palmer tragically collapsed during the game and never regained consciousness,” his club wrote on social media, adding “He was the most kind, caring person and a passionate Manchester Utd fan and always strived to achieve the best he could and will be greatly missed by all at the club and the local football community. A huge thank you to Leverington FC players and staff for their help and respect.” Christian Atsu Found Dead: Former Chelsea and Newcastle Footballer Dies in Turkey Earthquake.

Crowland Town FC Club Statement on Michael Palmer's Death

Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time 💛 Again we would like to thank @Levy_Sports_FC res for everything they done, our up most respect goes to all them that we’re there. Credit to the @PDFLUK — Crowland Town ⚽️ (@CrowlandTown) February 26, 2023

The news of the death of this young footballer was met with tributes pouring in from the community, with netizens and also other clubs expressing their condolences and offering strength to his family. A family statement read, “Michael's loss will be forever felt and hurt fades to scars, his light will shine the brightest in our galaxy of stars."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2023 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).