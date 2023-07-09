Mumbai, July 9: In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, a police officer allegedly shot dead a golden retriever in Ohio. An alleged video of the incident which was caught on bodycam has also gone viral on social media. Soon after the incident came to light, the community came in the US State came together to demand the termination of the police officer. The cop reportedly shot dead the pet dog named Dixie.

According to a report in DailyMail.Co.UK, the golden retriever was allegedly shot dead by the officer in front of its family in Ohio. "Get back; your dog charged me; get back," the police officer can be heard telling the family in the video after the shot the dog dead. The incident has become the talk of the town with #JusticeForDixie trending on social media. The incident is said to have taken place on July 2. US Shocker: 18-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Left in Hot Car Overnight Post Fourth of July Party in Florida, Parents Arrested and Charged for Manslaughter.

Cop Shoots Dead Harmless Golden Retriever in Ohio

*WARNING* - a dog gets shot in this video Ohio cop shoots harmless golden retriever with its tail waging then continues shooting the dog as it flees the violent officer and Dixie (the dog) ultimately dies. The neighbors instantly react the way they do because it's so obvious… pic.twitter.com/TL9Iw8a2oZ — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) July 7, 2023

Multiple videos that have gone viral on social media show Elliott Palmer, the Lorain police officer allegedly shooting the three-and-a-half-year-old Dixie before leaving it to die on the sidewalk. Notably, the incident took place when Officer Palmer was on patrolling duty and he noticed several dogs running around. Following this, he went to confront the owner Tammie Kerns when Dixie, the golden retriever ran towards the officer.

Dixie Shot Dead by Police Officer

Posted @withregram • @animalhopeandwellness This happened in Lorain #Ohio. A family’s dog Dixie was shot while approaching the officer in a friendly manner, then 3 more times as she tried to run away. The Officer’s name is Elliot Palmer. Lorraine PD number: 440-204-2100 The… pic.twitter.com/zwuv8fwFKh — Mark Cebrowski (@CanuckHavoc) July 8, 2023

Although the dog did not appear to be aggressive, it ran towards the officer in a playful manner when Palmer removes his gun and shoots the dog dead after failing to wave the dog away. In the end, the dog ends up dead as it lay helpless on the sidewalk. The alleged killing of the dog enraged people who saw the incident first-hand. The video also shows a few exchanges between Palmer and Kern.

"That dog was harmless!." Kern said as the dixie lay dead on the sidewalk. Speaking to local media, Tammie Kerns said, "She was crawling — useless, helpless — in the street. He continued shooting her. She was trying to come to safety, and he just kept shooting her three more times after the first time." Meanwhile, the Lorain Police Department has launched an investigation in connection with the incident.

The Kerns family have also threatened to take legal action against the police department, thereby demanding justice for Dixie.

