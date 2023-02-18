Christian Atsu has been tragically found dead, as was confirmed by his agent. The former Chelsea and Newcastle player, who played for Turkish side Hatayspor, was caught in the earthquake as the complex he was staying in, collapsed in the earthquake. Atsu was 31 at the time of death.

Christian Atsu Found Dead

Christian Atsu is a Ghanaian who played for big football clubs like Chelsea, Newcastle, Fc Porto, Everton and Bournemouth. He played 258 matches in his career and scored 24 goals with 30 assists. He passed away at age 31. RIP ATSU 💔 pic.twitter.com/Raoi2gS9KN — Ghana Yesu (@ghanayesu) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)