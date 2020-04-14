Six-Year-Old Lionel Messi Fan Arat Hosseini, Showcases Sumptuous Skills in Viral Video

Arat Hosseini (Photo Credits; Instagram/Arat Hosseini)

Lionel Messi is one of the best players to ever play the game and has inspired many kids over the years. Now a six-year-old Messi fan from Iran named Arat Hosseini has taken the internet by storm after he uploaded a video of himself performing sumptuous skills at home, wearing a Barcelona kit with No. 10 on the back. Young Arat is a popular figure on social media is well known for his skills and trick shots with a football. Video of 10-Year-Old Lionel Messi Playing Football for Newell’s Old Boys Resurfaces Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The video was posted by Arat Hoseini on his official Instagram page which was later shared by the official social media account of FC Barcelona with the caption ‘Kid is a young goat’. On his post, Arat wrote that he is a big fan of Lionel Messi and said that the Argentine footballer is a huge inspiration to him. The six-year-old also stated that he compares him with Messi and wants to play for Barcelona one day.

See Video

Young Arat Hossain starts the video by saying ‘Hi Lionel Messi, I love you’ and then goes on to perform a series of keepie-uppies before unleashing a brilliant overhead kick straight into the goal which was kept behind him.

Apart from his football skills the young kid is also known for his great physique which is rarely seen in a kid of his age. Arat has a huge following on social media as he is followed by more than 3 million people on Instagram.