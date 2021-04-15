Slavia Prague will be hoping to cause a major upset when they host Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie. The clash will be played at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague, Czech Republic on April 14, 2021 (late Thursday night). The teams head into the fixture with the tie poised at 1-1. Meanwhile, fans searching for Slavia Prague vs Arsenal, UEL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Manchester City Qualifies for UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2021 With a 2-1 Win Over Borussia Dortmund.

Slavia Prague are looking to reach a European semi-final for the first time since the 1995-96 season and will fancy themselves of getting over the line against an inconsistent Arsenal side. Mikel Arteta’s men had the advantage in the reverse fixture but conceded in the final second to give the Czech side an upper hand. The Gunners, however, have progressed on the last eight occasions after drawing the opening tie.

When is Slavia Prague vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal quarter-final match in the second leg of UEFA Europa League 2020-21 quarter-final will be played at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague, Czech Republic on April 15, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Slavia Prague vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal quarter-final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Slavia Prague vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal quarter-final clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the quarter-final match online for fans in India.

